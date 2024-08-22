SMART INVESTMENT: Feds defend $8.8M Manhattan penthouse for consul

The Department of Foreign Affairs defended its decision to purchase an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse for Consul Tom Clark, describing it as "a smart investment." Blacklock's Reporter says this justification was met with strong criticism from MPs during a Commons government operations committee meeting, where the extravagant purchase was scrutinized, particularly the inclusion of a $19,000 oven.“All policies were followed,” testified Stéphane Cousineau, Senior Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister. “It was a smart acquisition. The committee hearing allows us to actually articulate how much of a smart investment this was,” he said.The committee reviewed the purchase, noting that the New York Consulate already had an official residence, a "golden age masterpiece" on Park Avenue, maintained since 1961. Instead of renovating the existing property at an estimated cost of $1.8 million, the department opted to sell it and acquire a new Central Park penthouse at four times the cost. This move also resulted in a 16% increase in taxes and fees, now totaling US$15,213 per month.Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) criticized the decision, stating, “The $1.8 million estimate for renovations of the old residence suddenly became insufficient. When you’re playing with other people’s money, I guess you can have as many options as you need.” He further highlighted the contrast between the purchase and the struggles faced by ordinary Canadians, saying, “We have 1 in 4 Canadians saying they are going to be using food banks this fall. We know rent prices have doubled, mortgages have doubled, and the Prime Minister’s media buddy who is making a very healthy salary by any measure compared to Canadian salaries is getting a $9 million condo for his use as a residence.”Clark, a former TV host and Ottawa publicist, was appointed Consul on February 27, 2023, with a salary of $205,000 a year.Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek, Sask.) questioned why the Consulate only considered multi-million dollar properties when selecting a new residence. “Did you consider the purchase of a residence away from Manhattan in a more cost-effective neighborhood?” asked Block. “New York is a very expensive, expensive market,” replied Assistant Deputy Cousineau. When asked whether a less expensive location would impact Canada-U.S. trade or diplomatic relations, Cousineau responded, “The investment we have done is a long-term value.”The discussion intensified as Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, Ont.) challenged the claim that the penthouse was a good investment. “You’re not giving Canadians the full truth here,” said Brock. “You are not being honest.” He pointed out that the penthouse was outfitted with a full suite of luxury German-made Gaggenau appliances, including a $19,000 oven. “A Gaggenau oven costs $19,000. I guess shopping at our local Leon’s or the Brick was not an option,” Brock said sarcastically.“The oven is $19,000, the refrigerator is $13,000, the coffee maker is $4,600, the freezer is $11,000, the dishwasher is $6,000. How on earth is that value for the Canadian taxpayer?”Liberal MPs defended the purchase. MP Irek Kusmierczyk (Windsor-Tecumseh, Ont.), parliamentary secretary for employment, said, “To me, this is incredible. What we have here is a better apartment. We have an upgraded apartment. We have more functionality.”