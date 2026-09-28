UPDATED: Smith and Ford push Alberta-to-Ontario pipeline at Calgary energy event

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford used a Calgary energy gathering Monday to press for a proposed pipeline that could eventually carry up to 800,000 barrels of Alberta oil a day to Ontario.The premiers spoke alongside business and energy leaders at Enserva’s 2026 Speaker Series at the TELUS Convention Centre. Their discussion focused on the infrastructure and provincial cooperation needed to move Canadian energy to domestic and overseas markets.Ford pointed to the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a proposed route from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, Ontario. The Government of Ontario says the project would initially move an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil a day, with capacity that could expand to 800,000 barrels. .ANALYSIS: Ford and Smith's pipeline proposal has a Manitoba problem.“Working with partners like Premier Smith, we’re building the critical Canadian energy infrastructure that will provide secure, reliable and affordable energy for Canadian families and businesses so that we can protect Canadian sovereignty,” Ford said in a press release.He also said that his government was “ready to step up with capital necessary to build the Northern Shield pipeline.” "What I'm talking about is government providing the patient capital needed to invest in our future," Ford said. "Critical infrastructure gets built, tens of thousands of jobs are created, we protect our energy and economic sovereignty, and taxpayers get a return on their investment. It's a win all around. "Northern Shield is a major step towards energy sovereignty, but it isn't the only way we're protecting our future."While Ford didn’t specify an amount, he argued that governments must also speed up project approvals.At a press conference later in the day, Smith was asked whether her government would consider putting taxpayer money into the project. She said she wanted to see whether the project was feasible and how much it would cost before making that decision.“I don’t think that the government needs to step in if the private sector will,” she said, adding that her conversations with Ford suggested private companies could be interested in the route, particularly if oil could reach Europe through the St. Lawrence Seaway..Smith says Alberta is looking to Saudi Aramco’s AI technology to improve pipeline safety.“We're really hopeful that we'll be getting a positive decision from the federal government on the West Coast Pipeline also being on the Major Projects Office list,” Smith continued.“That itself may also cause a bit of a recalibration for private sector companies. That may be a level of de-risking on a project that gives them confidence that they can propose something, especially with some of the changes being made not only here but at the Canada level, in Ontario, to speed up the regulatory and permitting process.”Enserva CEO Gurpreet Lail said changing trade relationships and concerns about energy security have increased the pressure on governments and industry to act.“Canada has the resources, expertise and workforce to be a global energy leader, but we need to turn that potential into action,” Lail said.The Northern Shield corridor remains a proposal.Ontario and Alberta unveiled its proposed route in July as part of their efforts to strengthen domestic energy supply and open export markets.