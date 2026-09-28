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UPDATED: Smith and Ford push Alberta-to-Ontario pipeline at Calgary energy event

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce the proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce the proposed Northern Shield Energy CorridorJackson Loy
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Abpoli
Energy
Doug Ford
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Abpol
Oil Pipeline
Enserva
gurpreet lail
Northern Shield Energy Corridor
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