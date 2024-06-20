Smith and ministers denounce federal legislation as 'draconian' and 'authoritarian'

Premier Danielle Smith, Minister of Energy Brian Jean, and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz have issued a joint statement condemning the federal Liberal and NDP coalition's passage of Bill C-59. The legislation, they argue, will severely harm Canada's energy industry and Alberta's efforts to reduce global emissions.The ministers claim that the bill will prevent private entities from sharing truthful information about the energy industry, stifling debate and amplifying the voices of those who oppose it. They believe this is part of a larger agenda to phase out the energy industry, creating chaos and uncertainty for investors.The ministers point to organizations like Pathways Alliance and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which are already self-censoring due to fear of penalties. They vow to explore every legal option, including a constitutional challenge or the use of the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, to protect the free speech rights of Alberta's energy sector workers and companies.The statement emphasizes Alberta's leadership in reducing emissions while delivering essential energy resources. The ministers call for a "lucid partner in Ottawa" to work with them, rather than demonizing the industry. They pledge to "relentlessly defend" Alberta, its people, and their livelihoods without apology.