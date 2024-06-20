News

Smith and ministers denounce federal legislation as 'draconian' and 'authoritarian'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy on policies affecting provinces does not reflect co-operative federalism.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy on policies affecting provinces does not reflect co-operative federalism. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Rebecca Schultz
Brain Jean
Bill C-59

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news