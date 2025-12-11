Smith asserts confidence in the face of Rath's potential leadership review reports

Premier Danielle Smith downplayed rumours that UCP constituency associations are contemplating a leadership review, expressing confidence on Wednesday in her first comments since Jeff Rath's comments. "You know what, I got a 91.5% leadership review vote when I had a leadership review last year," said Smith. "We just had another historic number of people come out to our AGMs, and we've got some of the biggest AGMs and the most active members.""I do regular town halls with our party members. I do, also, regular meetings with our riding presidents." "I feel pretty confident in my position." .Rath spread rumours during a recent interview with John Bolton, stating that constituency association presidents had called him, expressing displeasure with amendments Bill 14 would make to the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act. The portion of Bill 14 that Rath alleges upset the association presidents would amend the legislation to state that “only the leader of a registered party may provide a statement of endorsement for a candidate.” Current rules allow a party’s principal officer or the constituency association to endorse."I'm hearing from constituency presidents across the province that if she doesn't back down on those clauses,” said Rath. “Keep in mind, I mean, the bill is just tabled, you know, they still have an opportunity to amend the bill, you know, in second reading or whatever.”“That if she doesn't back down on those clauses, you know that there's likely to be an SGM called, a Special General Meeting called, in the new year to review her leadership, because people are not in the mood to have Danielle declare herself as the god Empress of the UCP.” .Smith and her office, and UCP Board President have continuously maintained that the Bill 14 amendments do not change the selection process for candidates, it is just a new signature at the bottom of the piece of paper. "And so there's no change to the process, other than making me, as the head of the party and the head of caucus, be the one who signs the papers at the final step," Smith said. "So there's been no change to our nomination process and Canada selection process in our party." "They're just, I think he's mistaken."The Assembly voted 43-36 in favour of Bill 14 on Wednesday, passing the Bill without changes to its Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act amendment.