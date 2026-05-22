News

Smith believes Alberta still needs more oil export capacity despite pipeline expansions

Premier Danielle Smith remains confident the proposed pipeline to the BC coast will move forward, as global demand for Alberta’s oil and Canada’s status as a reliable source make the project attractive despite other competing pipeline expansions being underway.
Premier Danielle Smith remains confident the proposed pipeline to the BC coast will move forward, as global demand for Alberta’s oil and Canada’s status as a reliable source make the project attractive despite other competing pipeline expansions being underway.WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Donald Trump
Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Enbridge
Abpol
Mark Carney
Keystone Xl
Memorandum Of Understanding
South Bow
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Bridger Pipeline LLC
Pathways CCS Project
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news