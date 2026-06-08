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Smith believes Alberta’s oil patch expertise could be key to geothermal energy future

Premier Danielle Smith at the World Geothermal Congress in Calgary on June 8, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith at the World Geothermal Congress in Calgary on June 8, 2026. Courtesy of Danielle Smith via X.
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Danielle Smith
Geothermal Technology
Abpol
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Eavor Technologies
World Geothermal Congress
Marit Brommer
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