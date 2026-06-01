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Smith challenges independence movement's economic claims, warns of billions in new costs

Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Keith Wilson
Brexit
Alberta independence movement
Brexit referendum
Stay Free Alberta
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