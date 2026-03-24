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Smith confirms Alberta–Ottawa energy agreement deadlines will not be met

The first deadlines outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are now expected not to be met.
The first deadlines outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are now expected not to be met.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Carbon Tax
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Canadian Association Of Petroleum Producers
Oil
Pathways Alliance
Carbon Capture
Mark Carney
Memorandum Of Understanding
CERA Week
Tim Hodgson
Alberta pipelines
Canadian pipelines
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement

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