Smith defends federal MOU at UCP AGM, calls carbon pricing agreement a win for Alberta

EDMONTON: At the 2025 United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Edmonton, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended a recent memorandum of understanding with Prime Minister Mark Carney, describing it as a significant step forward for Alberta’s energy sector and provincial autonomy.The agreement includes a federal commitment to review regulations affecting major resource development and to work with Alberta on expanding access to export infrastructure, including the possibility of a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast. Smith told members the deal addresses longstanding barriers to energy exports and could enable Alberta to reach Asian markets. Some critics have raised concerns that Alberta will face rising industrial carbon pricing long before the benefits of new infrastructure materialize. Smith told attendees those claims are inaccurate and stem from what she described as misunderstandings.She noted that Ottawa had imposed two types of carbon pricing. The first, a consumer fuel levy, added roughly 17 cents per litre at the pump and increased home heating bills by an estimated four dollars per day. .According to Smith, that levy has been removed following pressure from Alberta, other provinces, and national Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.Smith said the second system, the industrial carbon price targeting large emitters such as natural gas power plants, will remain under provincial control.Alberta has operated its own industrial emissions pricing regime since 2007, and Smith emphasized that revenue generated from the levy stays in the province and is used to support emissions-reduction projects, including carbon capture, hydrogen development, and geothermal technology.Smith acknowledged that the Supreme Court has upheld Ottawa’s authority to set a national minimum carbon price. However, she said Alberta has successfully negotiated a slower price escalation.The previous federal plan called for the levy to rise to $170 per tonne by 2030. Smith said the current framework proposes a ceiling of about $130 over a longer timeline..She told members that when the province consulted major emitters about eliminating the levy entirely, only one company supported removal. The rest, according to Smith, preferred to keep a stable and moderate system that supports investment in cleaner technologies while avoiding steep increases.Smith said Alberta secured seven of its nine policy objectives in the agreement with Ottawa, including a review of Bill C-69, the withdrawal of a federal oil and gas emissions cap, continued provincial jurisdiction over carbon pricing, and the elimination of federal rules governing clean electricity, energy sector advertising, and potential export taxes.She added that the federal government has acknowledged that tanker access must accompany any future West Coast pipeline. Two issues remain unresolved: federal classification of plastics as “toxic” and the timeline for zero-emission vehicle mandates. Smith said she expects further changes to both policies..The Premier also addressed anticipated resistance from British Columbia. BC Premier David Eby has publicly opposed increased tanker traffic and additional heavy oil export capacity.Smith dismissed that position and told the audience that the final decision rests with the federal government, not British Columbia, and that Alberta will push to have a proposed pipeline placed on the federal major projects list to attract private investment.Smith concluded her remarks by framing the deal as a victory for Alberta’s economy and political leverage. “Seven out of nine priorities secured, plus a pathway to a new export corridor,” she told delegates. “That’s a clear win.”The comments were met with extended applause from party members attending the convention.