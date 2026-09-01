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Smith defends timing of Alberta Energy Centre rebrand, saying it's not related to independence

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her government’s recent rebranding of the Canadian Energy Centre as the Alberta Energy Centre was not intended to signal support for the independence movement, despite the timing of the rebrand.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her government’s recent rebranding of the Canadian Energy Centre as the Alberta Energy Centre was not intended to signal support for the independence movement, despite the timing of the rebrand.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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