Smith directs ministers to focus on jobs, trade, tourism and culture in new mandates

Premier Danielle Smith has issued new mandate letters directing her ministers to grow Alberta’s economy, expand trade, attract spending and create jobs.Smith tasked Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow, Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, Tourism and Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko, and Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir with promoting Alberta industries and strengthening the province’s position as what she called the best place to live, work and raise a family.“Our government is creating the conditions for workers and industries in Alberta to keep growing — by supporting spending where it is needed and reducing barriers that stifle innovation and expansion,” Smith said.Schow’s letter directs him to use “every legal and policy tool” to gain more provincial authority over immigration, prioritize economic migrants, reduce youth unemployment, expand talent pipelines and attract major domestic and international spending. .He will also defend Alberta’s interests in federal trade negotiations and back Alberta businesses in reaching global markets.Loewen has been instructed to secure federal partnerships for wildfire mitigation in national parks, advance proactive fire management, expand recreation opportunities and propose a value-added tax incentive for forestry products.Boitchenko has been told to push forward with year-round tourism in the Rockies, oversee implementation of the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, enforce a new bidding policy for international sporting events and help reach the government’s $25 billion visitor spending target.Fir will work alongside Schow to grow Alberta’s cultural industries, expand Alberta Day celebrations, support First Nations seeking repatriation of cultural items and improve services for victims of domestic violence.