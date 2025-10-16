Smith directs ministers to tighten spending and cut red tape

Premier Danielle Smith has issued a new round of mandate letters directing her ministers to focus on affordability, disciplined spending, and long-term results for Albertans.The directives were sent Thursday to Finance Minister Nate Horner, Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish, and Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally. Smith said the goal is to keep life affordable, eliminate waste, and make sure every tax dollar is spent wisely.“We’re focused on results, not bureaucracy,” Smith said. “These mandate letters keep life affordable, cut red tape and demand disciplined spending. Every tax dollar will be spent wisely to protect essential services, grow prosperity and get the job done for Albertans.”Horner has been instructed to hold non-emergency spending growth below the combined rate of inflation and population growth, grow the Heritage Savings Trust Fund to at least $35 billion by 2027, and maintain Alberta’s position as the province with the lowest net-debt-to-GDP ratio in Canada. He will also complete the new Automobile Insurance Act framework and oversee a review of government grants and financial tools to ensure transparency and alignment with provincial priorities..Neudorf has been tasked with continuing Alberta’s legal and policy fight against Ottawa’s Clean Electricity Regulation, advancing nuclear energy development, addressing regional rate disparities, and supporting grid reliability projects.He said the province will “keep working hard for an energy future that’s brighter, stronger and more affordable for all Albertans.”Glubish’s mandate focuses on expanding Alberta’s digital infrastructure, launching a provincial digital strategy, and attracting major Artificial Intelligence data centres through a “bring your own power” model. He will also develop an intellectual property strategy to give Alberta ownership stakes in taxpayer-funded innovations.Nally will continue efforts to streamline government processes, reduce administrative burdens, and introduce new identifiers on provincial ID cards to strengthen election security. His department will also ensure Alberta’s motto, “Strong and Free,” is imprinted on all new licence plates.Smith said the new mandates reflect her government’s priority of “smart spending, lasting results,” and reaffirm Alberta’s commitment to fiscal discipline and economic growth.