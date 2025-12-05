Smith disputes a false Radio-Canada headline and clarifies her united Canada stance

Premier Danielle Smith clarified her stance in favour of a united Canada, but she will not openly campaign for it in the event of an Alberta independence referendum, despite an errant Radio-Canada article published Thursday. “Danielle Smith will campaign against Alberta's sovereignty in the event of a referendum,” read the original French-language Radio Canada article headline.The headline quickly spread across social media, prompting a response from Smith’s office.“The premier did not state she would actively campaign for the ‘yes’ side in a potential referendum on Alberta Independence,” wrote Smith’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, in a statement to the Western Standard. “The premier was simply reiterating her support for Alberta sovereignty within a United Canada and that she believes Canada can work given the recent success of the Alberta-Ottawa energy agreement.”.After posting the original headline, Radio Canada issued a correction Thursday afternoon. “On December 4, 2025, we amended this article to indicate that the premier instead reaffirmed that she supported Alberta's sovereignty within a unified Canada, without explicitly specifying that she would stand on one side or the other,” the article’s correction reads.The article’s new headline reads, “End-of-year interview with Danielle Smith: four highlights.”Despite the correction, the Radio-Canada error sparked a social media storm, especially among Alberta independence supporters. “What a shocking slap in the face to 85% of the UCP Base who made it clear that they want NO 'DEALS' with Ottawa and who want Alberta out of Canada as soon as possible!” said Alberta Prosperity Project leader, Jeffery Rath, in an X post Tuesday morning. “If she thinks allying herself with Jason Kenney and Tommy 'The Commie' Lukaszuk is her best political move, she’s obviously spending too much time with Brian Jean.”.Smith has long stood by her stance in support of a united Canada, and the calls have grown louder in light of Alberta’s MOU with Ottawa. “Now, I know full well that so many of you here today have been justifiably, like me, frustrated and angry with Ottawa,” Smith said in her UCP AGM keynote address. “Trust me, I get it. We have been abused and taken for granted repeatedly over the past decades.” “But my friends, let us not throw in the towel and give up on our country just as the battle has turned in our favour and victory is in sight.”.The UCP AGM allowed Smith to hear how many core members of her party feel about Alberta's independence, as her comments on the topic received a mix of cheers and boos. Meanwhile, Rath received a huge ovation from UCP members when he stepped up to the mic at the AGM’s bear pit session. “Well, I can tell you that Albertans are frustrated,” Smith told the Western Standard on Saturday. “There's no doubt about it, and I think Canada has some work to do in convincing Albertans that this change of heart that we've seen in the last 48 hours is real and genuine.”“And so, I understand the skepticism, but it's been my job all along to persuade Albertans and the country that the country's worth fighting for, and that Alberta in particular, that our resources are worth developing for the benefit of all.”While Smith may favour a united Canada, the likelihood of a referendum to gauge Albertans' opinion on the matter remains uncertain, as Smith stays noncommittal about whether to hold one. During Tuesday’s Question Period, Smith dodged questions about whether the government would hold a referendum. Instead, she said that her cabinet would consider the petition and decide on the next steps.