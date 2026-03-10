Smith easily dodges recall bullet — with signatures 10,000 short

Alberta's premier is the latest to escape a political recall snare — as another recall fails to take off.Tuesday marks the end of the signature collection period for Danielle Smith's recall petition, which collected 2,300 signatures, short of the 12,070 required.Heather VanSnick, a resident of Smith's riding, Brooks-Medicine Hat, and the recall petition's applicant, believes the process was useful, claiming the over 2,000 signatures send a powerful message."This process has made clear that there are many people who don't feel represented, not just by her as our MLA but by her as our premier," stated VanSnick in an interview reported by The Canadian Press.."People are telling me that they are tired of leadership that turns to blame, and we need accountability," VanSnick stated."We're tired of seeing division deepen when what we need is a coming together of humanity."VanSnick stated she hopes the turnout is enough to spark change. Smith made a statement regarding the news."My focus and commitment remain unchanged — I will continue working to deliver results for you and listen to your feedback as our government works to grow the economy, improve access to healthcare, and ensure quality education for our families," Smith stated. .There have been a total of 24 recall petitions launched against Conservative MLAs and two against NDP MLAs, of which were launched late last year.So far, none of the petitions have been successful, and more than half of them have already failed.