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Smith gives update on Wainwright casualties, 27 still in hospital, 13 in critical condition

Smith also thanked to Ontario Premier Ford for providing Alberta with 19 burn nurses and five operating room nurses
Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference on October 21 2026
Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference on October 21 2026Screengrab from CPAC
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Canadian Armed Forces
Doug Ford
Wainwright Ab
Canadian Army
Edmonton Hospital
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian healthcare
CFB Wainwright
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