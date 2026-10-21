Smith gives update on Wainwright casualties, 27 still in hospital, 13 in critical condition

At the end of her press conference on Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gave updated casualty figures following the incident at CFB Wainwright on Saturday."As you know, 39 patients were transported to hospital, 28 were admitted, 27 are now in hospital, which means a total of 12 have been discharged. That's the good news," said Smith."Sadly though, of the 27 in hospital, 13 are still in a critical state," she added.The soldiers, who are currently being treated at various hospitals around Edmonton, were severely burned after extremely high winds blew a brush fire onto them while they were conducting exercises at CFB Wainwright.In addition to giving an update on the condition of the soldiers still in hospital, she also announced that Ontario would be sending 19 burn nurses and five operating room nurses to assist in the treatment of the soldiers, many of whom are actually from Ontario..Smith gave thanks to Ontario Premier Doug Ford for sending the nurses, adding that the extra workers will give those medical professionals currently treating the wounded soldiers a much needed hand."I want to offer a couple of 'thank yous,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford, I've been in touch with him because he knows that there are three Ontario soldiers who are in very dire health conditions in our hospitals."She added that the Ontario nurses will "help with a couple of things, I understand that changing the dressings on some of the soldiers who were severely burned... can take up to two hours per patient.""We don't want to burn out our local staff, so I'm very, very grateful that we've got 19 burn nurses and five OR nurses that are coming."Smith also gave a shoutout to the airline company WestJet due to them offering to provide gratuitous flights for the families of the soldiers who remain in hospital so that they can be with their loved ones during this difficult time.