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Smith government to submit West Coast pipeline proposal without private-sector proponent

The Alberta government will be submitting its long-awaited new oil pipeline proposal to the BC Coast to the Major Projects Office (MPO) on Canada Day, but without a private proponent leading the project.
The Alberta government will be submitting its long-awaited new oil pipeline proposal to the BC Coast to the Major Projects Office (MPO) on Canada Day, but without a private proponent leading the project.WS Canva
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Energy
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Enbridge
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Cenovus
Oil Pipeline
Alberta-BC Pipeline
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
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