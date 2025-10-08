Smith government unveils new health care mandates for Alberta ministers

Premier Danielle Smith has issued a new set of mandate letters aimed at overhauling health care delivery across Alberta, with a focus on patients, preventative care, and access in rural, urban and Indigenous communities.The directives assign four ministers to drive a coordinated approach across the province’s health system. Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services, is tasked with expanding access to family doctors, nurse practitioners, and preventative health services, while advancing the Rural Health Action Plan and modernizing care for Indigenous patients.“Albertans deserve a modern, accessible health system focused on prevention and results,” LaGrange said. “We will expand preventative care, improve access for rural and indigenous communities and ensure everyone receives timely, high-quality health services.”Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, will implement a competitive, activity-based funding model for surgeries, improve emergency response times, cut ER waits, and transition non-acute patients to more appropriate care settings..“Albertans deserve safe, reliable and accessible health care,” Jones said. “I am prioritizing improvements to hospital and surgical services, expanding access across the province and ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it.”Rick Wilson, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, is charged with advancing the Alberta Recovery Model, completing recovery communities — including partnerships with Indigenous communities — and expanding youth mental wellness centres and early intervention programs.“As Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, I am focused on advancing recovery-oriented care for all Albertans,” Wilson said. “Our work is making a real difference in the lives of individuals and families, and we will keep the momentum going.”.Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services, will lead the transition of non-acute hospital patients to alternative care settings, expand seniors’ facilities, implement disability assistance reforms, and drive housing initiatives in collaboration with municipalities and the federal government.“Albertans elected us to deliver results, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Nixon said. “We’re turning vision into action, making life better for Albertans today and strengthening Alberta for tomorrow.”