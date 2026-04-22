Smith heads to Europe to attract investment and boost Alberta economy

Premier Danielle Smith is set to travel to Europe this week as part of a government push to attract new investment, strengthen international partnerships and promote Alberta’s economy abroad.The trip, running from Thursday to May 2, will see Smith visit Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom, where she is scheduled to meet with business leaders, government officials and investors across a range of sectors including energy, defence, artificial intelligence and aerospace.The Government of Alberta says the mission is aimed at opening new opportunities for Alberta businesses while positioning the province as a reliable global partner, particularly as demand grows for advanced technology and resource development.Smith said the trip will focus on building long-term economic relationships while also learning from European jurisdictions.“Alberta has what the world needs, and we’re taking that message directly to our partners,” Smith said. “This mission is about building strong, lasting relationships that create opportunities for our businesses.”The itinerary includes meetings with the Bavarian state government in Germany, a tour of a geothermal facility operated by Alberta-based Eavor, and discussions with industrial giant Siemens on workforce training opportunities..In Sweden, Smith is expected to meet with health officials and tour Karolinska University Hospital, while also participating in roundtables with leaders in defence, telecom and manufacturing.The final leg of the trip in London will include meetings with U.K. officials, a speech at Chatham House on energy policy, and discussions with defence and aerospace industry representatives, as well as a tourism-focused roundtable hosted by Travel Alberta.The province maintains international offices in London and Düsseldorf and counts the European Union as its second-largest source of foreign direct investment after the United States.According to government figures, Alberta exported $95.5 million in goods to Germany in 2025, $16.1 million to Sweden and $192.4 million to the United Kingdom, while U.K. visitors spent about $356 million in the province last year.The government said travel expenses related to the trip will be disclosed publicly following the mission.