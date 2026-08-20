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Smith hints proposed Prairie Connector pipeline could become ‘Keystone 2.0’ with Trump’s support

Premier Danielle Smith has hinted that a possible resurrection of Keystone XL and other proposals could form part of a renewed push to expand Alberta’s pipeline capacity and oil exports, but oil producers must be convinced to increase production in order for the projects to move forward.
Premier Danielle Smith has hinted that a possible resurrection of Keystone XL and other proposals could form part of a renewed push to expand Alberta’s pipeline capacity and oil exports, but oil producers must be convinced to increase production in order for the projects to move forward.WS Canva
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