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Smith hopes independence support falls to single digits as Nixon predicts referendum defeat

Alberta finance minister Jason Nixon and Premier Danielle Smith on September 22, 2026.
Alberta finance minister Jason Nixon and Premier Danielle Smith on September 22, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
Abpoli
Referendum
Danielle Smith
Ucp Government
Abacus Data
Jason Nixon
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Alberta independence movement
Alberta referendum
Abacus Data poll
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