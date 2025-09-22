Smith issues new marching orders to cabinet ministers

Premier Danielle Smith has handed out new marching orders to five of her cabinet ministers, directing them to focus on core services Albertans rely on every day.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen, Infrastructure Minister Martin Long, and Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams received mandate letters Monday.The letters task the ministers with strengthening Alberta’s education system, advancing transportation projects, building and upgrading infrastructure, and improving how municipalities function. Smith said the initiatives are aimed at reinforcing “the building blocks of a strong Alberta.”Nicolaides is expected to fast-track $8.6 billion in school construction to create more than 200,000 new and modernized student spaces over the next seven years, while also pushing forward with curriculum renewal, teacher recruitment, mental health supports, and parental involvement..McDougall has been directed to review post-secondary funding, advance trades education, and work with the Ministry of Justice on potential legislation protecting academic freedom.Dreeshen will oversee rail and highway expansion, including Calgary’s Blue Line LRT extension by 2030, the Green Line, and planning for an Edmonton Airport connector. He will also advance work on Hwy. 686, partner with municipalities and indigenous communities, and remove barriers to airport growth.Long is tasked with driving capital projects, including new recovery and social infrastructure facilities, courthouse upgrades, and reforms to procurement and asset management.Williams will be responsible for strengthening ties with municipal leaders, streamlining housing and business development approvals, keeping property taxes in check, and ensuring municipalities remain accountable and financially viable.Smith said the new directions are about shaping Alberta’s future while making sure families can prosper “for generations.”