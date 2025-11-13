News

Smith open to municipal act reform after local leaders vote for tourism tax

Premier Danielle Smith, Sylvan Lake Councillor Taylor Johannesson, and Airdrie Deputy Mayor Ron Chapman were all in attendance at the 2025 Alberta Municipalities Convention and Trade Show in Calgary on Nov. 13.
Premier Danielle Smith, Sylvan Lake Councillor Taylor Johannesson, and Airdrie Deputy Mayor Ron Chapman were all in attendance at the 2025 Alberta Municipalities Convention and Trade Show in Calgary on Nov. 13.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Municipal Government Act
Alberta Municipalities Convention And Trade Show
taylor johannesson
municipal accomodation tax
ron chapman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news