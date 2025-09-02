Smith panel hits Medicine Hat with tough talk on Alberta's relationship with Ottawa

Premier Danielle Smith was right at home as she kicked off the second half of the Alberta Next panel tour in Medicine Hat on Tuesday night.Smith, who represents the riding of Brook-Medicine Hat, was joined on stage by 15 other people, including economists, business and Indigenous leaders, as well as other politicians, to discuss Alberta’s grievances with Ottawa and the federal government.The first five town halls have seen the majority of attendees mostly favour the six recommendations put forward by the Smith government.However, the panel has drawn criticism and protests at events in larger urban areas such as Edmonton and Red Deer.Audience members at the Cypress Centre in Medicine Hat started the night by pressing Smith and the panel on equalization and how Alberta could take on more responsibility for tax collection.One senior citizen in attendance — reflecting on decades of changes to Alberta’s health system — asked how residents could vote in favour of the province collecting its own taxes without clear details on how rates would be set or how revenues would be distributed.Smith responded by noting that while provinces are responsible for “about 70% of government program spending, they only control around 40% of tax revenues.”She pointed to past proposals, including transferring the federal GST directly to provinces, as potential ways of reducing reliance on federal transfers..Cost of living, immigration spark criticism at latest Alberta Next town hall in Edmonton.The discussion around the creation of a provincial police force was front and centre on the night, with one audience member raising concerns about rising crime across the country and questioning whether switching from the RCMP to an Alberta provincial police force would make a difference in keeping violent offenders behind bars.Smith argued that the problem lies not with police but with federal bail laws.“This is part of the catch-and-release system that [Deputy Premier] Mike Ellis is always calling Ottawa out on,” she said.She noted that premiers across the country, regardless of political allegiance, have demanded reforms in recent weeks.“If somebody is violent and a danger to their community, it doesn’t matter what their history is — get them behind bars and get them the help they need from behind bars. Don’t release them back into society,” she stated.Several local residents from smaller communities in the area also shared personal stories of long wait times, with one man saying he had to wait more than an hour with a violent suspect who was drunkenly threatening him before RCMP officers arrived.Others pointed to chronic vacancies in rural law enforcement detachments, where staffing levels remain far below the needed numbers.Smith acknowledged the lack of officers in these areas, noting that while Alberta pays for nearly 1,900 officers under its federal contract, roughly 1,400 are typically in place due to unfilled positions.“That’s part of the reason why we’ve had to augment with specialized border control teams, drug house enforcement, surveillance, and fugitive apprehension units,” she said.One of the panelists, the Hon. Justice Bruce McDonald, also chimed in, arguing that recruitment challenges are systemic within the RCMP and are unlikely to improve.“The RCMP model simply isn’t working in the 2020s,” he said.“It’s going to be easier for an Alberta provincial police force or the sheriff’s department to get local folks, qualified people to want to join than it is the case with the RCMP.”.Alberta Next panel floats equalization and senate reform in Lloydminster .Immigration was once again one of the most contentious issues of the evening, as it has been at nearly every other Alberta Next panel.Attendees raised concerns about the pace of new migrants coming to the province, as well as access to social programs and Ottawa’s policies.Smith took the opportunity to highlight the strain on Alberta’s social systems, pointing to irregularities in the province’s health-care registry.“We have 4.8 million Albertans registered, and 600,000 more Alberta ID cards than we have people,” she revealed.“We need to figure out why that is and protect Alberta taxpayers so we’re not paying for expensive health care for people who don’t even live here, or who are only here to take advantage of the social programs.”Panelist Dr. Benny Xu, who immigrated to Alberta 33 years ago, said the problem lies less in the number of newcomers and more in mismatched policies, saying a lot of newcomers — some he knew personally from China — cannot find jobs.“It seems like there’s a mismatch between the needs and the talents we bring in. I think we need a smarter immigration system,” he said..Alberta Next panel discusses pensions, immigration, and federal policies in Fort Mac.Agriculture was another hot topic, as UCP MLA Tara Sawyer of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills drew on her experience as the former chair of Grain Growers of Canada, saying dealing with Ottawa has been an uphill battle.“To say [it’s been] a struggle and a test of patience is an understatement,” Sawyer said.“When you talk about the carbon tax, capital gains, and farm succession, they didn’t care when I went down there.”Sawyer also raised concerns about the federal temporary foreign worker program, which many farms rely on, and the difficulty skilled workers face in staying in Canada.“I’m seeing it in my constituency already,” she said.“People who want to stay, but their visa is almost up — and these are skilled workers. That’s a problem.”As at every Alberta Next panel, the premier had the last say of the night, this time saying if you want respect, you have to stand on your own two feet and “start doing things your own way.”“Quebec has had that grown-up conversation because they pursued a stronger path of responsible government,” she stated.“We’re asking, is it time for Alberta to do the same thing, and if not, then what?”