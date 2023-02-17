Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is "puzzled" by the Trudeau government's latest "Just Transition" proposals, adding some of the things not mentioned in the plan are "nonsensical."

On Friday, the Liberals released their new plan, which they are calling the Sustainable Jobs Action Plans.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(5) comments

bmatkin
bmatkin

Look at the list, there isn't any tangible plan to do anything in reality. Every item in the list creates a panel or board or think group all paid by the government. This is a grifters delight, a bureaucratic payola scheme, a job killer and a kick back special.

There actually isn't any money for training, job creation or new industries.

timagis
timagis

Time to play hardball, the feds aren't ever going to play nice. Time they were kicked off the playground!!

mcumming
mcumming

This is just typical socialist stupidity because with our 1.5% of world emissions anything we do will have only one effect and that is to make Albertans impoverished and all Canada far poorer without Alberta's economy to pay the bills.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Danielle, it’s time to call it the way it is: a plan to destroy our way of life and impoverish the citizens so that they become slaves of the government. It’s called a plan to move to communism or in today’s vernacular - the great reset.

guest310
guest310

Call it what you will, end result to kill O&G industry in Alberta, make us a have not province, buckle up folks we're in for a rough ride, the tide is rising. Unequivocally we need to support our Premier.

