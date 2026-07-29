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Smith presses Carney on equalization reform at joint press conference

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced new housing measures in Red Deer on Wednesday
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced new housing measures in Red Deer on WednesdayCPAC screenshot
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