Smith promotes Alberta trade and energy expertise in Middle East

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to promote the province’s energy expertise, investment opportunities, and agricultural products.Through sunday, Smith will meet with government officials, investors, and energy executives, including representatives from Saudi Aramco, to showcase Alberta as a global leader in responsible energy production and a competitive destination for investment in energy, technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.In the UAE, Smith will join Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Joseph Schow and a delegation of Alberta companies at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, the world’s largest energy industry event. She will also announce the opening of Alberta’s new trade office in Abu Dhabi and participate in roundtables and bilateral meetings focused on food security, health innovation, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence..“Alberta and our partners in the Middle East share a spirit of ambition and innovation,” Smith said. “This mission is about building bridges and showcasing everything Alberta has to offer. By working together in areas like energy, technology, agriculture and trade, we can create opportunities that strengthen our economies and improve the lives of people in both regions.”The mission highlights the Middle East as a priority market for Alberta, with exports to the region totaling $700.8 million in 2024, including $400.1 million in manufactured goods and $257.9 million in agriculture and agri-food. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are Alberta’s largest export markets in the region, and Gulf Cooperation Council-based companies and sovereign wealth funds hold more than $10 billion in Alberta investments.Smith’s itinerary includes meetings with Saudi Arabian government officials, a visit to the Shaybah oil production facility, and participation in several ADIPEC leadership and ministerial roundtables focused on energy security, diversification, and innovation.