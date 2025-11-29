Smith pushes back on claims she supports federal carbon tax

EDMONTON — In a press conference responding to a question from The Western Standard, Premier Danielle Smith addressed criticism over the province’s agreement to increase Alberta’s industrial carbon tax, arguing that the decision reflects constitutional limits imposed by the federal government and practical concerns from Alberta’s energy sector.

Smith rejected claims that the province’s move legitimizes federal involvement in the carbon pricing framework, saying the shift happened because of a Supreme Court ruling rather than provincial agreement.

“It was the Supreme Court that made this decision, not us,” Smith said. “We did fight it, but the court determined that the federal government does have the constitutional authority to set a carbon price.”