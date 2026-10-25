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Smith rejects claims 'separatists' helped her win UCP leadership, says she doesn't need their backing

Premier Danielle Smith speaking at a federalist gathering and lobying Prime Minister Mark Carney about her nine referendum questions.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking at a federalist gathering and lobying Prime Minister Mark Carney about her nine referendum questions. CPAC
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Angus Reid
Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith
Ucp
Alberta Prosperity Project
United Conservative Party
Abpol
David Parker
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Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
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Alberta referendum 2026
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