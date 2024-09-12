Smith rejects Liberal plan to relocate asylum seekers to Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has voiced strong opposition to the federal government’s plan to relocate tens of thousands of asylum claimants to the province, citing concerns over a lack of financial support and the strain on public services.In a statement issued on Thursday, Smith criticized the federal government's approach, saying, “Alberta’s government is opposed to the federal government’s plan to relocate tens of thousands of asylum claimants to Alberta, especially without any financial assistance to support the province in doing so.”Smith emphasized that while Alberta has historically welcomed newcomers, the province is already dealing with an unprecedented population influx. “Last year alone, an all-time record of over 200,000 people moved to Alberta. That’s like adding two new Red Deer-sized cities in just one year,” she noted.She also pointed out that Alberta, which makes up only 11.8% of Canada’s population, is currently supporting around 22% of Ukrainian evacuees who arrived in Canada. Smith argued that federal immigration policies, which have allowed over a million newcomers into Canada each year, are overwhelming Alberta’s resources.“Excessive levels of immigration to this province are increasing the cost of living and straining public services for everyone,” Smith said, adding that the province cannot afford to take in additional asylum seekers under the current circumstances.Citing the constitution, Smith argued that immigration is a shared responsibility between provincial and federal governments, and Alberta must be consulted before any further relocations are planned. Until further notice, she stated, Alberta is "not open" to additional asylum seekers.“We simply cannot afford it,” Smith concluded..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.