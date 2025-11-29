Smith responds to rising Alberta independence sentiment at UCP AGM

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith has said she understands “Albertans are frustrated,” and that Canada has a lot of work to do in convincing Alberta that Carney signing the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy represents a thaw in federal–provincial relations.Smith’s comments come after Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) dropped a bombshell on Friday night at the United Conservative Party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Edmonton.As Rath took to the mic during the bear pit session with Smith and her cabinet, he sent shockwaves through the nearly 4,000 attendees and caused a standing ovation when he said, “how many of us favour a free and independent Alberta?”When the Western Standard asked Smith what her reaction was to the response from UCP party members, she said she “understands the skepticism” of Albertans being wary of Ottawa’s promises.“It's been my job all along to persuade Albertans and the country that [Canada] is worth fighting for, and Alberta in particular,” she said.Smith stated she understands that pro-independence sentiment could continue to gain momentum if there are no concrete assurances or actions from Ottawa going forward..RAISING THE ROOF: Independence leader Rath gets standing ovation at the UCP AGM as he challenges Smith.“Separatist sentiment is 35 to 37%, so maybe a third of Albertans at its peak,” she stated.“It could always go higher if we don't end up getting some movement from Ottawa, but I think it could go dramatically lower as well if we demonstrate that the country can work.”Smith went on to highlight victories from the MOU, in particular citing the removal of the emissions cap on industrial production and the elimination of federal clean electricity regulations that could have shut down natural gas by 2035.She also believes she has the mandate of the majority of the UCP party delegates after she was applauded by the vast majority of them during her keynote address at the convention.“Our resources are worth developing for the benefit of all. So I'm starting that process,” she said.“I think you may have seen that the majority of our members in my most recent speech agree with me.“We just have to trust but verify. We're going to keep on working on the first step of what I hope will be a real change of heart on the part of the federal government.”