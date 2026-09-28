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Smith says 22% backing in latest referendum polls is 'still too high for my comfort'

Premier Smith says she still has work to do to convince pro-independence Albertans to vote to remain in Canada, but remains confident ahead of the October 19 vote
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions from reporters regarding the upcoming referendum on October 19
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions from reporters regarding the upcoming referendum on October 19CPAC
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Abpoli
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta independence survey
Alberta independance
Alberta referendum 2026
October 19 Referendum
Alberta referendem
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