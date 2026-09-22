News

Smith says Alberta is looking to Saudi Aramco’s AI technology to improve pipeline safety

With the Alberta government continuing to push the construction of massive AI data centres in the province, artificial intelligence is being deployed in other parts of the energy sector as Premier Danielle Smith says she has directed the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to hire a technology specialist to examine how AI can improve pipeline safety.
With the Alberta government continuing to push the construction of massive AI data centres in the province, artificial intelligence is being deployed in other parts of the energy sector as Premier Danielle Smith says she has directed the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to hire a technology specialist to examine how AI can improve pipeline safety.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Abpoli
Energy
Calgary
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Oil
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Abpol
Saudi Aramco
Alberta Energy Regulator
Major Projects Office
Alberta pipelines
Alberta's pipelines
International Pipeline Conference & Expo
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news