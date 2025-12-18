Smith says Alberta may hold a referendum on whether illegal immigrants can stay

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans may get to vote on whether immigrants in Alberta — who are there illegally — should be allowed to stay."It's not good for them, it's not good for the taxpayers — it doesn't allow for them to be able to pay for the things they're going to need to support themselves and their families," stated Smith to Rebel News' Ezra Levant during an interview. Levant had asked Smith about Conservative MP and Shadow Minister of Immigration, Michelle Rempel Garner's, comments about how she would support mass deportations.Levant asked Smith, "Do you think that perhaps, it's time that Canada says to those who've overstayed — 'time to go home?'"."The first step is making sure that you're not bringing in people here who don't have a job lined up to come to— that's one part of it," Smith outlined in response."The second part is, for those who are here, and have a job and have a pathway to permanent migration let's just be compassionate and find those permanent residents — give them permanent residency status so they can start on that journey.""But anyone who doesn't have a job, doesn't have prospects — absolutely, why would they stay?"Smith adds that immigrants who "came the right way and followed the rules are just as frustrated to see that there has been a lot of rule breakers and they want us to do something about it.".She says she believes Albertans should be able to vote on the matter, with a referendum under section 95 of the Constitutions Act, which allows provincial legislation to dictate matters of immigration, so long as the legislation does not conflict with federal law. Smith adds that immigration is one of the "number one issues" she has heard from people about.