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Smith says federal energy, immigration and gun policies helped to fuel independence movement

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle Smith CPAC screenshot
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Justin Trudeau
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Immigration
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
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Mark Carney
Gun Grab
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Liberal Gun Grab
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