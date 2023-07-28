Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial government will continue supporting the Calgary Stampede despite a sexual assault scandal involving performing arts group the Young Canadians.
“We’ve just had a very glorious and successful and exciting 10 days,” said Smith at a Friday press conference.
“The issue about children and making sure that children are safe is an issue Young Canadians has to answer.”
Smith said youth groups should have a criminal record check on any adult involved, annual training on the proper ways to interact with children and protocols to ensure no child is left alone in a room with an adult.
These measures are what she is asking the Young Canadians to let her know about to address the issue.
While former Young Canadians staff member Philip Heerema has been convicted of sex crimes, she said she wants certain changes made to ensure there are not any ongoing problems.
“I would fully expect that those would be the kind of protocols that are in place there,” she said.
Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary-Skyview, AB) said on Thursday he was “shocked and deeply angered by the revelations that the Calgary Stampede knowingly allowed a culture where sexual assault went unchecked.”
“For decades, members of the Young Canadians entrusted the Calgary Stampede with their dreams, their abilities, and most importantly, their safety,” said Chahal.
Therefore, he will be advocating to his colleagues in the Canadian government that any future support to the Stampede be halted. Federal funding should not be reconsidered until the victims feel genuine accountability and reconciliation have occurred.
The Stampede accepted liability and negligence on Wednesday that it was aware Young Canadians staff member Heerema had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
A settlement was announced between the Stampede and the Calgary Stampede Foundation and various Young Canadians members.
This agreement was reached pending any objections and the approval of a judge at a notice of settlement hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.
Heerema was given a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 for sexually abusing six teenage boys.
Alberta Court of King's Bench Justice Larry Ackerl called Heerema’s conduct “morally despicable.”
“Mr. Heerema identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued, and groomed these boys,” said Ackerl.
Chahal is a 🤡. No one cares what he thinks ans his woke bs.
Well done, Premier Danielle Smith. As she says, "The issue about children and making sure that children are safe is an issue Young Canadians has to answer.” And that is no reason to stop supporting the Calgary Stampede. NDP/Liberals and the Left in general have never supported the Calgary Stampede. Because it is still around (i.e. has not been stopped/cancelled), and because it is popular, they will use the venue for a photo-op, but it seems that every year there is a "reason" put forward to cancel/defund/stop the Calgary Stampede. Maybe the Left is opposed to the braveness and strength at display by those who participate and the family values the event in general fosters?
