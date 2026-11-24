CALGARY — Kids' cores are weak, and Premier Danielle Smith is going to fix it.According to a snippet of Smith's weekend radio show, Your Province Your Premier, she is giving Albertans a little inside look into why she believes making physical education important and mandatory for all high school students up to the senior level."When it comes to Phys Ed, let me tell you something that I learned from our education committee task force, which includes superintendents, trustees, and teachers: there are kids who have such a low level of physical health because they sit and play video games all day that they don't have the core strength to hold themselves up so that they can pay attention in class," explained Smith."Physical education is absolutely essential, and I think, sadly, we have not had as much of a focus on it in recent years," she continued.."But we've got to make sure that kids understand if you're going to have a healthy life, it means you've got to have physical health, and that means going all the way to grade 12."This comes after the UCP announced earlier in November they would be changing the curriculum required to graduate high school.It allows students to graduate with fewer math, science, and humanities courses — students will only have to graduate with a minimum of 47 credits in core classes, down from 56."Students will still be required to earn 100 credits but will have more options to tailor their learning through academic studies, career-focused programming, work experience and hands-on learning," the government has stated on the change..The new curriculum would also require mandatory physical education throughout Grades 10 to 12, instead of just Grade 10, as it had been previously."There's also the ability. When I was a kid, we would go run to Centennial Park," Smith recalled."That was one of the things that we did as a way of being able to satisfy the exercise requirement when I was in school, so there's lots of ability," Smith explained about how students need to stay at a certain level of fitness."We build fields so that we can have kids going outside. There's offsite facilities that can be used. We will find a way through it."