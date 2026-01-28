Smith says talks with Carney, Eby advance West Coast pipeline and energy projects

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby advanced discussions on major energy and infrastructure projects, including a proposed new oil pipeline to Asian markets through the west coast.In a statement posted online, Smith described the meeting as productive, saying the three leaders discussed shared priorities such as electricity generation, interties, the Trans Mountain expansion, liquefied natural gas, and other large-scale projects with national implications.Smith said a key focus was the Alberta–Ottawa energy agreement, including elements tied to expanding export capacity for Alberta oil. She said she emphasized Alberta’s commitment to keep British Columbia informed as discussions progress on a new pipeline route to the coast.The premier also said Alberta intends to ensure British Columbians benefit from any future project and pledged continued engagement with First Nations as planning moves forward.Smith said she looks forward to continued cooperation with British Columbia on what she described as a comprehensive package of projects that could benefit both provinces and Canada as a whole, signalling a renewed push for collaboration on energy development across provincial lines.