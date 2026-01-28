News

Smith says talks with Carney, Eby advance West Coast pipeline and energy projects

Premier Danielle Smith and Premier David Eby meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney
Premier Danielle Smith and Premier David Eby meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news