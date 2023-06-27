Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 

 Courtesy British Columbia Government/YouTube

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called on the Canadian government to make similar large spending commitments in Western Canada like it has in the East. 

“We’ve got equivalent investments that need to be made in Western Canada,” said Smith at a Tuesday press conference after the Western Premiers’ Conference In Whistler.

PersonOne
PersonOne

We need to keep our money right here, and spend it on our needs, not send it to Ottawa to squander on virtue projects.

guest688
guest688

Person one completely agree... in Saskatchewan we will be collecting corporate taxes... legislation is in place... what I love about this is if Saskatchewan sends money to Ottawa.. there will be strings attach.. finally we can put the boots to central canada!!

