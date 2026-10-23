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EXCLUSIVE: Smith shelves constitutional reforms after Albertans reject referendum proposals

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will be backing away from constitutional reforms following the defeat of the four proposed constitutional questions on the October 19 referendum ballot.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will be backing away from constitutional reforms following the defeat of the four proposed constitutional questions on the October 19 referendum ballot.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Equalization
Jason Kenney
Referendum
Danielle Smith
Derek Fildebrandt
Ucp Government
Abpol
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
constitutional reforms
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