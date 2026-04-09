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Smith suggests Alberta could pursue 2038 Olympic bid, Farkas backs Calgary as potential host city

Premier Danielle Smith has brought up the prospect of Calgary or Edmonton making a bid for the 2038 Olympics.
Premier Danielle Smith has brought up the prospect of Calgary or Edmonton making a bid for the 2038 Olympics.WS Canva
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Edmonton
Danielle Smith
Yeg
Jeromy Farkas
Olympics
Abpol
Olympic Bid
Olympics 2026
olympics 2038

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