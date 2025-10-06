Smith takes Alberta’s economic message East in push for national growth

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is taking her pro-growth message on the road this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto to strengthen ties and push for nation-building projects that benefit the entire country.Smith began her trip in Montreal, where she met with financial and industry leaders from sectors including insurance, engineering, construction, energy, agriculture, and technology. Her goal, she said, is to build partnerships that can fast-track critical infrastructure and resource developments across Canada — including projects tied to energy and critical minerals.In Ottawa, Smith is holding bilateral meetings with federal officials to discuss shared priorities, while in Toronto she will deliver a keynote address at the Eurasia Group’s 2025 U.S.-Canada Summit. .The event brings together lawmakers, businesses, and policy experts from both countries to address economic, energy, and trade challenges across North America.Smith is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford during her eastern visit.“I look forward to finding new opportunities for progress, partnership and collaboration that will strengthen our economy and create lasting prosperity for Canadians nationwide,” Smith said. “As Canadians, we must come together to aggressively knock down barriers and spend in our future to build a stronger, more resilient country for generations to come.”The province says Alberta’s latest outreach mission builds on Smith’s earlier meetings this year with business leaders and officials in both Montreal and Ottawa, aimed at expanding export capacity, enhancing innovation, and attracting job-creating investment across Canada..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.