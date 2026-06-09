Smith talks vision for Alberta energy expansion beyond oil and gas

CALGARY — Premier Danielle Smith told attendees at the Global Energy Show her government’s plan to double oil production by 2035 is just one part of a broader energy strategy that encompasses natural gas, geothermal, nuclear power, wind and solar generation.She said that Alberta’s future energy demand will require expansion across multiple sectors rather than a transition away from hydrocarbons and she remains confident in long-term oil demand, pointing to OPEC forecasts that project global consumption will continue growing through 2050.The premier told the Calgary crowd that natural gas is also expected to play a major role in Alberta's future, particularly as BC expands its LNG export industry through the LNG Canada facility at Kitimat.Smith highlighted growing export capacity through Prince Rupert and said Alberta producers will benefit from increased access to Asian markets.“We want to be a growing share of that growing market,” Smith said..Cenovus CEO blasts carbon tax, questions value of Pathways carbon capture project.“AltaGas is also expanding its natural gas and liquids export capacity, and it will be a major player there. So that's where I see the traditional market going.”On the nuclear power front, Smith said discussions are underway regarding large-scale nuclear generation projects that could potentially be developed in partnership with Saskatchewan, while interprovincial transmission connections with BC and Saskatchewan could help reduce emissions across the region.“That will also be able to help decarbonize a lot of our operations here,” she said.She expressed optimism about the future of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) but acknowledged the technology remains more expensive than conventional natural gas generation and geothermal power.“At the moment, it's not as cost-effective [as the other options]. Natural gas makes the most sense in our market. Large nuclear might also make sense,” she said, adding her government had also signed an agreement with Suncor Energy to explore whether SMRs could eventually be deployed at large industrial sites as part of broader decarbonization efforts."We are going to need all energy sources in order to meet the dual goal of keeping emissions low and declining while increasing the quality of life and standard of living of every person on the planet," Smith said."There is still a very prominent role for oil and gas, but there is going to be an increasing role for all of those other sources of energy as well."