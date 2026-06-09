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Smith talks vision for Alberta energy expansion beyond oil and gas

Premier Danielle Smith and the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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