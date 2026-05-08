Smith tells Carney 'Albertans are getting a little bit impatient' on pipeline progress

OTTAWA — Danielle Smith met Friday morning with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, five months after Alberta and the federal government agreed on a memorandum of understanding.The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations between Alberta and Ottawa over energy development and major projects, with both leaders signalling progress but acknowledging unresolved issues remain.“We’ve had some really constructive conversations over the last number of months since the MOU,” Smith said ahead of the meeting. “Still have a few things to work out.” Smith said Alberta is looking for movement from Ottawa in the coming days, adding that industry and Albertans are becoming impatient for a finalized agreement.“I hope that we can get to the finish line on signing that MOU,” she said. “I know industry is getting a bit impatient. Albertans are getting a little bit impatient.”.Carney pointed to several areas where Ottawa and Alberta have already worked together, including regulatory co-operation, methane agreements and enhanced oil recovery measures announced in the recent federal fiscal update.“We have more to do, which is why we’re sitting down today,” Carney said, adding that the federal government is working to “make Canada work better for Albertans and for all Canadians.” The prime minister also suggested international demand for Canadian energy and resources remains strong.“When Canada works well, it’s good for the world,” Carney said. “They want more Canada… and more Alberta.” Smith said Alberta remains interested in partnering with Ottawa on major economic projects, while stressing the importance of demonstrating that the federation can function effectively.“I think in Alberta, there does need to be a demonstration that Canada can work,” she said. Smith is also scheduled to speak later Friday at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa and is expected to speak with reporters following her appearance.