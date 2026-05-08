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Smith tells Carney 'Albertans are getting a little bit impatient' on pipeline progress

Smith tells Carney 'Albertans are getting a little bit impatient' on pipeline progress
CPAC
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Alberta MOU
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Western Standard
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