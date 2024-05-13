Smith urges action from Trudeau to avert rail and port work stoppages

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressing grave concerns over the potential economic fallout from impending rail and port strikes. Smith highlighted the significant impact such disruptions could have on both Alberta and the broader Canadian economy.In the Monday letter, Smith outlined the looming threat posed by workers at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway, who have voted to authorize strikes. She emphasized that unless a resolution is reached, these strikes could commence as early as May 22. Additionally, she expressed apprehension over the 21-day cooling-off period involving the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship and Dock Foremen Local 514.Smith underscored the critical role of Canada's freight railways and ports in facilitating the movement of essential goods across North America. With Alberta exporting $20.1 billion in goods by rail in 2023, any disruption to these networks would have far-reaching consequences. She stressed that such a work stoppage could cripple the national economy and severely impact North American supply chains.Smith urged the federal government to take decisive action to support the parties involved in reaching negotiated settlements. She emphasized the need for swift intervention, including the implementation of back-to-work legislation if necessary, to prevent prolonged disruptions.Highlighting the series of recent challenges faced by Canada's supply chains, including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather events, and previous labour disruptions, Smith emphasized the urgency of addressing the current situation. She urged the federal government to prioritize the stability of Canada's critical economic corridors and safeguard the nation's reputation as a reliable trading partner.In conclusion, Smith called on Trudeau to take all necessary measures to prevent work stoppages and ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods essential for Canadians' well-being and the export of Canadian products.