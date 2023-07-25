Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants the province's education department to explore ways parents can "appropriately provide" more input into school policies.

On Tuesday, Smith issued a mandate letter to Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides calling on him to ensure Alberta students receive a world-class education.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Normal times are a good thing.

guest1228
guest1228

Outstanding Premier Smith !

guest50
guest50

What concerns me is the phrase, 'how parents can appropriately provide input.'

What is appropriate? Can parents block what they consider inappropriate? Who is the final decision maker when there are disputes, especially when it comes to issues such as sex and sexuality?

Don't get me wrong, I really like much (but not everything) about the new science/math curriculum, but I absolutely loathe everything to do with the wokeness currently being pushed on our kids.

In this instance, I feel that Danielle's announcement is little more than BS and bafflegab.

northrungrader
northrungrader

"as well as financial literacy training into the high school curriculum where appropriate"

This should never have been removed from the curriculum, along with basic civics, how our government, taxes and justice systems actually works in reality. Very few teenagers know how a basic simple budget works.

Trades are going to be paying better then many white collar jobs in the near future. There are plumbers and electricians making over a 100k a year. If you want your children to be successful, don't let them go to college or university.

guest310
guest310

Thinking back to when we had such strong, common sense leadership as we are experiencing with Smith guess it would have been Klein in his unorthodox way.

