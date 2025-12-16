News

Smith's comments about possible US pipeline route cause massive stir

Danielle Smith at UCP AGM 2025
Danielle Smith at UCP AGM 2025John Gagui, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Alberta Prosperity Project
Nutrien
Trump Administration
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Tim Mcmillan
Jeffrey Rath
Steve Mackinnon
Memorandum Of Understanding
Trevor Halford
Pipeline Projects
Steve Kooner
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
marc nixon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news