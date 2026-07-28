Smiths Falls police warn of high-risk sex offender

TORONTO — Smiths Falls police have issued a public warning about a high-risk violent sex offender recently seen in the community after his release conditions expired.Aaron Gilpin, 35, has no fixed address and was observed in local parks and the gazebo area near town hall. Officers also trespassed him from a Tim Hortons. Police say he poses an elevated risk of re-offending now that he is no longer under any conditions.Gilpin has an extensive criminal record dating back to the early 2000s. Convictions include what police describe as a brutal child-related sexual assault, assault, weapons offences, disarming a police officer, break-and-enters and thefts. He has been in and out of custody for years, with his most recent sentence ending in 2025.The advisory came after a suspicious-person call near the gazebo beside town hall. No criminal offences occurred during that incident, but it raised concerns given Gilpin’s history..Smiths Falls Police Service released his photo under Ontario Regulation 412/23 of the Community Safety and Policing Act. The regulation allows a chief of police to disclose personal information when there are reasonable grounds to believe an individual poses a significant risk to others and the disclosure is necessary to reduce that risk.Police noted that while Gilpin presents a safety risk to the public, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.Anyone with information is asked to contact Smiths Falls Police at 613-283-0357 and not to approach him.