News

Smith’s government confirms female-only sports policy after Olympics gender controversy

Smith’s government confirms female-only sports policy after Olympics gender controversy
Smith’s government confirms female-only sports policy after Olympics gender controversy Premiere Danielle Smith, Olympic boxer Angela Carini
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Transgender Athletes
Liberal MP Carla Dawn Qualtrough
Paris 2024 Olympics
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting
Premier Danielle Smith’s administration
female-only sports
pronoun and parental notification policy
Algerian boxer Iman Khelif
safety and fairness in sport
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news