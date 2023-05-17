A special air quality statement has been issued by Environment Canada (EC) for the majority of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, excluding the far north, as well as all of Alberta and most of British Columbia.
The statement is due to the southward movement of wildfire smoke with a cold front.
EC meteorologist Terri Lang explained that smoke from the northern wildfires rises high into the atmosphere before descending in southern areas due to a high-pressure area.
“We just don’t know how much smoke will make it down to the surface,” said Lang.
“If we get a bit of a shower overnight in Winnipeg, don’t let that fool you. The smoke will be back. And it looks like it will be a hot dry summer.”
“This is early in the season for smoke. It has been a dry spring and then hot across Western Canada,” said Lang.
“The smoke will be around until something puts out the fires. We need rain to knock it down, but, unfortunately, we’re not seeing any wet weather systems coming.”
According to EC, wildfire smoke can harm everyone's health, even at low concentrations.
Individuals with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and outdoor workers are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by the smoke.
EC advises the public that it is important to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
