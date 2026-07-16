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SMOKESHOW: Trump-endorsed Michigan representative tells Canada to 'Stop The Smoke'

John James's X post
John James's X postJohn James X; CBC
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Air Quality
Wildfire
Canadian Wildfires
President Donald Trump
Poor Air Quality
uspoli
#cdnpoli
John James
Republican representative for Michigan
Michigan governor candidate
air quality wildfires
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